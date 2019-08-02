GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Whitney Houston Tribute Comes To Poway

Showtime Australia's acclaimed tribute concert The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids (GLOA*), is making its second visit to the United States this fall, following rave reviews of its debut tour last year. The Greatest Love of All makes its one-night-only appearance at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, September 28, at 8 p.m.



Whitney Houston's musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute show described as "mind-blowingly spot on." This performance showcases the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids - a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa - who has performed alongside such talents as Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV's "Showtime at the Apollo" and BBC1 TV's "Even Better Than the Real Thing."



The two-hour production is full of joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes audiences on a heartfelt journey through Houston's greatest hits including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know," "One Moment in Time," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "Greatest Love of All," "I'm Every Woman," "Queen of the Night," "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)," "Million Dollar Bill" and more.

Belinda Davids stars in The Greatest Love of All. With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers.



The Greatest Love of All has wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. It's a dazzling concert event leaving audiences wanting more and talking about it for years. Don't miss this chance to experience it for yourself.



*This production is presented by Showtime Australia which is not affiliated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.



Tickets are available at PowayOnStage.org. An additional $9 handling and facilities fee will be collected by the City of Poway.





