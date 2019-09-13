Festival Ballet Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season At Irvine Barclay Theatre 

Festival Ballet Theatre, Orange County's resident professional ballet company, is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 season. The season starts with The Firebird on October 12 and 13, followed by The Nutcracker from December 7 to 24, Swan Lake on March 21 and 22, concluding with Gala of the Stars in August 2020 (venue to be announced).

Opening FBT's 31st season is our October show titled The Firebird. The performance features the popular Russian- based story ballet, The Firebird, which began with the collaboration of choreographer and composer, Diaghilev and Stravinsky. FBT's version is choreographed by Nikolai Kabaniaev and features Vitor Luiz (former San Francisco Ballet) in the role of Prince Ivan. This show also includes excerpts from Chopiniana, Frescoes and Scheherazade.

Create holiday memories for your family by sharing the magic of the cherished classic, The Nutcracker. Festival Ballet Theatre's family-friendly, breathtaking production features vibrant scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this age- old tradition sparkle like new. Get swept away by Tchaikovsky's iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT's professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier roles are a highlight of Clara's adventure and features FBT's spectacular guest artists. The beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by: Tara Ghassemieh Luiz (Festival Ballet Theatre), Maria Kochetkova (former San Francisco Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Beckanne Sisk (Ballet West). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by: Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet), Vitor Luiz (former San Francisco Ballet) and Chase O'Connell (Ballet West).

This year we will be offering a very special seasonal treat; The Nutcracker Tea Party. While adults sip a glass of champagne, children will be gathered to listen to the story of The Nutcracker and be visited by some of the characters from the ballet. The elegant sit-down tea will be prepared by Chef Laurent and include delicious finger sandwiches, sweet treats, tea and lemonade. Photo opportunities and a party favor for each guest are included in the Nutcracker Tea Party ticket price.

In March 2020, we are presenting a full-length production of the beloved classical ballet, Swan Lake. Swan Lake's spectacular beauty, power and grace remind us all of the transformative power of love and is choreographed and staged by Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla, after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

These three productions will be presented at the beautiful Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Tickets at the Irvine Barclay Theatre: Individual tickets for Festival Ballet Theatre's 2019-20 Season are on sale now at the Irvine Barclay Box Office at 949-854-4646 x. 1 or online at thebarclay.org.

The Firebird

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Tickets: $35-$45

The Nutcracker Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00 am

Tickets: $45-$55 (an additional fee of $25-$30 is added for the Nutcracker Tea Party)

Swan Lake

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Tickets: $45-$55

13th Gala of the Stars August 2020

Festival Ballet Theatre culminates its season with the much anticipated 13th Annual Gala of the Stars, Orange County's International Ballet Festival. This performance is a rare opportunity for Orange County audiences to see dancers from different companies in a combined program that celebrates the continued art and passion of ballet. Performance date and venue to be determined.

