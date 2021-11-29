Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing Along Announced At 3Below Theaters

pixeltracker

Join Tevye and his family as they try to hang on to “Tradition” in a changing world.

Nov. 29, 2021  

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing Along Announced At 3Below Theaters


3Below Theaters & Cafe presents a Fiddler On The Roof Sing Along, Saturday, December 25 at 7pm and Sunday, December 26 at 2pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at: https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/alongs/

Raise the Roof! Join this annual celebration with this special sing-along screening of one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time, the multi-Oscar-winning Fiddler on the Roof!

Join Tevye and his family as they try to hang on to "Tradition" in a changing world, and sing along to such classic musical numbers as "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," all with onscreen lyrics! It will be an unforgettably fun afternoon/evening for the whole family, so don't miss out, and deedle deedle, deedle deedle dum!

The interactive experiences begin with a pre-show that welcomes audiences and introduces the interactive elements of each Sing-Along, Quote-Along, or Special Event Experience. A Fun Pack is included as part of admission. And, additional in-movie antics with even more giveaways and props are frequently part of the fun.

Dressing up in a costume from the movie, or that ties in creatively, is always encouraged!


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Warning Tee
Warning Tee
Hadestown Magnet
Hadestown Magnet
Summer Logo Magnet
Summer Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE NUTCRACKER Inland Pacific Ballet's Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns To Fox Performing Arts Center
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens This Weekend at Long Beach Playhouse
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances at the Ahmanson Tomorrow
  • CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL, LIVE IN CONCERT Event Announced