FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing Along Announced At 3Below Theaters



3Below Theaters & Cafe presents a Fiddler On The Roof Sing Along, Saturday, December 25 at 7pm and Sunday, December 26 at 2pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at: https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/alongs/

Raise the Roof! Join this annual celebration with this special sing-along screening of one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time, the multi-Oscar-winning Fiddler on the Roof!



Join Tevye and his family as they try to hang on to "Tradition" in a changing world, and sing along to such classic musical numbers as "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," all with onscreen lyrics! It will be an unforgettably fun afternoon/evening for the whole family, so don't miss out, and deedle deedle, deedle deedle dum!



The interactive experiences begin with a pre-show that welcomes audiences and introduces the interactive elements of each Sing-Along, Quote-Along, or Special Event Experience. A Fun Pack is included as part of admission. And, additional in-movie antics with even more giveaways and props are frequently part of the fun.



Dressing up in a costume from the movie, or that ties in creatively, is always encouraged!