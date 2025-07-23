FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Returns To Moonlight Stage Productions in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonlight Stage Productions will present Fiddler on the Roof as the fourth production in its 2025 summer season, running from August 13 to 30. The beloved musical returns to Vista for the first time in 13 years.

Set in the village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, as he strives to uphold tradition while raising five daughters in a changing world. The show features a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein, with direction and choreography originally by Broadway legends Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince. Known for its enduring themes and beloved songs—including “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker”—the musical won nine Tony Awards and has become a cornerstone of the American musical theatre canon.

“We are thrilled to bring Fiddler back to Vista,” said director and Producing Artistic Director Steve Glaudini. “It's a timeless tale of family and belonging that has resonated with audiences for decades and feels particularly relevant in our cultural moment. I'm honored to be directing this production and to be working with Lee Martino as choreographer and Elan McMahan as musical director. The company is in rehearsals right now and it's been incredible to see this story come to life through our new and returning cast members.”

Elan McMahan returns as music director, having previously helmed the 2012 production. Ralph Johnson also returns, this time portraying the Rabbi after previously playing Avram. Making his Moonlight debut, Danny Gurwin stars as Tevye, joined by Debra Wanger as Golde, marking her first Moonlight appearance since Sunset Boulevard in 2017. The cast also features Megan Carmitchel as Tzeitel, Melissa Musial as Hodel, and Joy Newbegin as Chava.

The creative team includes Jim Zadai as sound designer, Jennifer Edwards as lighting designer, and Peter Herman on hair and wig design. Set design is by Anna Louizos, video design by Blake McCarty, and Melissa Bonilla serves as stage manager. Gideon Rappaport joins as cultural consultant, with Sadie Holdaway as associate music director and Anthony Cannarella as associate choreographer.