Cinballera Entertainment To Present LUISA FERNANDA: ZARZUELA At The Villa

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Cinballera Entertainment will present LUISA FERNANDA: ZARZUELA AT THE VILLA on May 17 and May 18 at 3 p.m. at the Villa Montezuma, located at 1925 K Street in San Diego. The performances will serve as part of the company’s third season of monthly opera events at the historic venue.

The production will feature Federico Moreno Torroba’s Luisa Fernanda, a zarzuela set against the political tensions of Spain as it moves between monarchy and revolution. The work, which premiered in 1932, combines classical singing with spoken dialogue and remains one of the most widely performed works in the zarzuela repertoire.

Cinballera will present the opera in concert with costumes and staging adapted to the Villa Montezuma’s intimate setting. The performances are intended to reflect the company’s focus on historically informed presentation while engaging with San Diego’s cultural history.

The production also marks the Season 3 finale for Cinballera Entertainment and connects to the founders’ early experience with the work, as sisters Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan previously performed in Luisa Fernanda as children.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available via ArtsTix. Subscription packages for the 2026 Salon season are also available, including options for five or eight performances, with bundled access to select premium events.

Cinballera Entertainment is a Southern California-based nonprofit production company focused on cinema, ballet, and opera. Founded in June 2023, the organization is currently in its third season.