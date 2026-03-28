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Carlsbad Playreaders to Present 1-Night-Only Reading of ANTHROPOLOGY by Lauren Gunderson

The reading is on April 6.

By: Mar. 28, 2026
Carlsbad Playreaders to Present 1-Night-Only Reading of ANTHROPOLOGY by Lauren Gunderson Image

Carlsbad Playreaders will present a reading of "Anthropology" by acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson.

This special event will take place on April 6, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Carlsbad City Library on Dove Lane.

The cast includes Caitie Grady, Maya Sofia, Kylie Young, and Marci Anne Wuebben.

Directed by local theatre icon Linda Libby, this reading promises to captivate audiences with its insightful exploration of human connections and cultural narratives.

The event is Pay What You Can, (suggested donation of $5) at the door. No reservations required.


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