Vanguard Culture and UC San Diego Craft Center Will Host ART GARDEN in April

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Vanguard Culture, in partnership with UC San Diego Craft Center and the Depot residency program, will present ART GARDEN, a multidisciplinary community gathering celebrating visual art, storytelling, dance, and collective care, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 6:00-9:00 PM at UCSD Park & Market in downtown San Diego (1100 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101). This event also marks the national launch of the Jimi Appleseed Initiative (JAI), a new cultural storytelling movement rooted in creativity, sustainability, and shared humanity. Admission includes artfully handmade ceramic bowls crafted by students at the UC San Diego Craft Center, with proceeds from each piece donated to support the San Diego Rescue Mission.

"ART GARDEN is about creating space for stories to take root. By bringing people

together through art, performance, and care- both locally and across the country- we're

planting seeds of connection that can grow far beyond this single evening," stated Susanna

Peredo Swap, Founder and Executive Director of Vanguard Culture.

Launching from San Diego, the Jimmi Appleseed launch will be streamed with interactive participation from 8-12 communities across the United States, creating a real-time national storytelling experience while remaining deeply grounded in local voices and connection. The evening invites the public to gather, listen, and engage in stories that foster empathy and strengthen community bonds.

Rooted in African American folklore and framed as a modern-day cultural reimagining of the Johnny Appleseed story, Jimmi Appleseed is a symbolic figure who carries not apple seeds-but ideas, wisdom, and truth-planting them in receptive minds and nurturing community growth. The initiative is proudly developed through the Medi-Arts Initiative, a program of the Institute for Community Evolution.

"The power of the oral and artistic traditions have been absent from our communities and our families... Jimmi Appleseed Initiative seeks to restate and re-root the stories that bond us with collective wisdom," stated Diem Jones, Vice President and Co-Founder of the Institute for Community Evolution.

"Portraiture has the power to slow us down and really see one another. With Invisible

Nation, I hope viewers encounter the dignity, resilience, and humanity that exist within

every individual, and leave ART GARDEN more willing to listen, connect, and act with

compassion," stated Neil Shigley, artist.

"Culture Shock San Diego believes in the power of movement as a tool for healing,

truth-telling, and collective liberation. ART GARDEN creates space for stories that are

often pushed to the margins and invites us to engage with one another through care,

dignity, and embodied connection," stated Sebastian Martinez, Executive Director of

Culture Shock San Diego.

Community care is central to the event through "Purchase a Bowl. Sow a Seed." Guests are invited to make a $15 donation to receive a handmade ceramic bowl created by students at the UC San Diego Craft Center. All proceeds will directly benefit the San Diego Rescue Mission, helping provide nourishing meals for neighbors experiencing homelessness. Guests are also encouraged to bring unexpired canned goods to donate.

"The handmade ceramics created at the UC San Diego Craft Center can represent the

intersection of art, education and community care. It is a joy and a part of our culture of

caring to contribute these art pieces made by our ceramics program participants who range

from undergraduate students to faculty or staff as well as general community members

from every corner of the county. We sincerely hope these contributions support the

heartfelt goals of this event and provide nourishment, dignity and connection to all those

who need it, " stated Annika Nelson, Senior Director of Craft and Glass Centers at UC San

Diego.