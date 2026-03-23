San Diego International Fringe Festival Expands with Baja Fringe Initiative

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The San Diego International Fringe Festival is expanding its creative footprint with the launch of Baja Fringe, a pilot initiative bringing Fringe performances to Ensenada, Baja California as part of the festival's ongoing effort to support new theatrical work and international artistic exchange.

The program will center around the Gertrude Pearlman Theatre in Punta Banda, a community theatre along the Baja coast that has long hosted English-language productions and cultural programming.

For artists, the new initiative offers something rarely found in the theatre world: the opportunity to present work in two countries within a single festival run.

Participating productions will perform as part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival while select shows will also travel south to Ensenada as part of the Baja Fringe pilot, creating a cross-border performance model that blends festival touring with a coastal residency experience.

For playwrights, solo artists, and experimental theatre makers, the Fringe model has long served as one of the most important incubators for new work.

Unlike traditional theatre festivals, Fringe festivals operate on an open-access model. Artists present the work they want to create - uncensored and unjuried - and retain 100% of their ticket revenue, allowing productions to develop independently while connecting directly with audiences.

For many artists, Fringe stages are where new plays, solo performances, and devised works are first tested before moving on to regional theatres, touring circuits, and larger productions.

"Fringe is where the first spark of an idea becomes a living performance," said Kevin-Charles Patterson, Founder & CEO of the San Diego International Fringe Festival. "It's where artists take risks, experiment with form, and discover what resonates with audiences."

The Baja Fringe pilot builds on that spirit by introducing a new environment for artists creating and presenting work.

Located along the Pacific coast just south of the U.S. border, Ensenada offers visiting artists the chance to engage with both the local community and the region's established expatriate arts scene while performing in an intimate theatre setting.

Local coordination for the pilot year is being supported by Barbara Velasco, based in Mexicali, as the festival explores the future of cross-border Fringe programming.

The San Diego International Fringe Festival is part of a global movement that now includes approximately 300 Fringe festivals worldwide. The organization is a member of the United States Association of Fringe Festivals, the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals, and World Fringe, networks dedicated to supporting independent artists and the open-access theatre movement.

In 2026, San Diego and Tijuana will host the World Fringe Congress, bringing together festival organizers and cultural leaders from around the world to discuss the future of the Fringe movement and the role it plays in nurturing new work.

For the theatre community, initiatives like Baja Fringe highlight the continuing importance of Fringe festivals as creative laboratories for artists.

Many productions that later tour internationally, appear in major festivals, or evolve into larger theatrical works begin their journey on Fringe stages.

By expanding into Baja California, the San Diego International Fringe Festival hopes to give artists another space where those first sparks of creativity can take hold.

Because, as Patterson puts it, "Fringe is where the first spark of an idea becomes a living performance."