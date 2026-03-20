Improv Legends Will Perform at Inaugural ImprovCon

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A new convention dedicated to the art of improvisation is launching this summer with a mission to showcase the craft at its highest level. ImprovCon, a multi-day gathering celebrating improvisational theater, will debut August 20–23, 2026, at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego. The inaugural event will feature performances by acclaimed improv artists, including Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Big Hero 6), TJ Jagodowski, David Pasquesi (VEEP), Nnamdi Ngwe (Emmy-nominated writer), and Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls). The convention has also opened a global call for submissions from performers, teachers, and creators, accepting submissions through April 30th.

Designed as a gathering place for the global improv community, ImprovCon will bring together leading performers, teachers, and creators for four days of shows, workshops, and collaboration, highlighting the depth, creativity, and artistry that define modern improvisation and challenging outdated perceptions of the art form.

The first wave of announced performers includes:

TJ & Dave (TJ Jagodowski & David Pasquesi)

The legendary long-form duo whose minimalist style helped redefine modern improv.

Adsit & Eveleth (Scott Adsit & Jet Eveleth)

Acclaimed performers and teachers known for fearless character work and decades of influence on the improv world.

Messing & Mason (Susan Messing & Rachael Mason)

Powerhouse performers celebrated for their dynamic and fearless long-form work.

3Peat

(Nnamdi Ngwe, Patrick Rowland, Dewayne Perkins, Shantira Jackson, Allison Ringhand, John Thibodeaux) Originally formed in Chicago and known for their signature blend of smart, high-energy ensemble improv.

The inaugural lineup will also feature several influential voices shaping contemporary improv and comedy, including Asian AF, the acclaimed Asian American comedy collective and variety show; Will Hines, renowned improv performer and teacher; Eliza Skinner, comedian and writer known for musical improv and rap battling; Keiko Agena, actor known for Gilmore Girls; and David Razowsky, former Artistic Director of The Second City.

These artists join a growing roster of performers and troupes representing the breadth of today's improv scene, including Brian James O'Connell, Celeste Pechous, Chad Damiani, Chris George, Dan O'Connor, Diana Brown, Diane Rachel, Improvaneers, Ithamar Enriquez, JACKIE, John Lehr, Jon Barinholtz, Jonathan Pitts, Kid Goblin, Marina Mastros, QTs, Rafe Chase, Rat City, Rob Belushi, Rob Snow, Shulie Cowen, Tim Orr, and WePolak. More performers, teachers, and improv leaders will be announced in April.

Together, the lineup reflects the many directions improv continues to evolve from long-form theater and experimental formats to hybrid performance styles emerging across the global improv scene.

Alongside the talent announcement, organizers have opened the convention's Call for Submissions, inviting proposals from improvisers, teachers, and creators interested in performing, leading workshops, or shaping programming.

Additional performers, teachers, and special programming will be announced in the coming months.

“We created ImprovCon to give the improv community a shared space to perform, learn, and exchange ideas,” says Chris Colthurst, ImprovCon Founder and CEO. “Improvisation thrives on collaboration, and this convention is designed to celebrate the craft while exploring where it's going next.”

The convention is presented in collaboration with ImprovCon's theater partners, Mockingbird Improv, Finest City Improv, and ImprovCity, and its social impact partner, it's improv, reflecting a shared commitment to growing and celebrating the art of improv and harnessing its power to create meaningful social change across the region.