Poway Shakespeare Launches First Season with BARDS WITH BLADES

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This May, a new professional theatre company takes root in Old Poway Park. Poway Shakespeare launches with its inaugural production, Bards with Blades, a fast-paced, 55-minute Shakespeare experience filled with dynamic stage combat. The production runs May 12-24 in conjunction with the San Diego International Fringe Festival, with a special preview performance May 11 in Balboa Park.

With the tagline, "I went to see Shakespeare and a fight broke out," the show blends classical text with thrilling live swordplay - making Shakespeare visceral, immediate, and wildly entertaining.

But this production marks more than an opening night. It signals the beginning of a long-term cultural vision for the Poway community.

Poway Shakespeare was founded with a mission:

To build a home for producing excellent, inspiring professional theatre that raises the standard of artistry in our community. What sets us apart is not only the quality of our work, but the heart behind it: we create experiences that move people, spark curiosity, and invite every audience member to feel a true sense of belonging. Our theatre is more than a stage-it is a source of pride, a gathering place, and a shared story that feels like home.

The company plans to establish an annual outdoor Shakespeare tradition in Old Poway Park each summer, alongside smaller, Shakespeare-adjacent productions and cabarets during the winter months indoors.

"Our goal is to create something lasting," says Founder Jacquelyn Ritz. "A place where families return every summer, where artists thrive, and where Poway can take pride in its own professional Shakespeare company."

Community members and local supporters are invited not only to attend, but to become founding patrons of Poway Shakespeare as it establishes this new cultural home.