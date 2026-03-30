Cast Set For The Horror Comedy DIE ALREADY! at Diversionary Theatre Black Box

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Compulsion Dance & Theater has announced the world premiere of DIE ALREADY!, a bloody, hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt horror comedy about what happens when a hardcore slasher movie fanatic accidentally stumbles into one, and discovers that a lifetime of studying the genre is better preparation for survival than anyone could have predicted.

The third installment in Mizerany's acclaimed Thrillogy series, DIE ALREADY! features performances by Peter Armado, Cody Dupree, Aiden Meyndert and Kevin Phantom. Each play in the Thrillogy series stands completely on its own, no prior knowledge of the previous installments is required to fully enjoy the show.

Performances are Friday, July 31 at 8pm (Opening Night) Saturday, August 1 at 8pm Sunday, August 2 at 3pm, Thursday, August 6 at 8pm Friday, August 7 at 8pm Saturday, August 8 at 8pm Sunday, August 9 at 3pm.

DIE ALREADY! contains adult subject matter including profanity, sexual situations, frontal male nudity and scenes of bloody violence. Recommended for mature audiences.