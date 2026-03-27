Write Out Loud To Present Annual READ! IMAGINE! CREATE! Student Celebration

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Write Out Loud will present its annual READ! IMAGINE! CREATE! Student Celebration on April 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library. The event will highlight student-created work inspired by WHEN THE EMPEROR WAS DIVINE by Julie Otsuka.

The program brings together middle and high school students who have read the novel and developed original creative responses across a range of disciplines. Participants have reinterpreted the book’s themes, imagery, and characters through visual art, music, writing, performance, and other forms.

Student artwork is currently on display through April 2026 at Mission Valley, Chula Vista South Branch, and El Cajon public libraries. The April 7 event will include recognition of selected student projects and a live presentation of the work.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director Veronica Murphy said, “After the distribution of free copies of When The Emperor Was Divine to 17 area schools, over 2,400 students have been working for months on their book inspired projects. This year's selection is especially relevant as it tells the story of a Japanese American family's incarceration during WWII. The Celebration of Student Creations, live streamed for the homebound, is always a highlight of the year for us.”

The novel, set in 1942, follows a Japanese American family forced from their home and sent to an incarceration camp during World War II. Told from multiple perspectives, the book examines displacement, identity, and resilience.

The Student Celebration will take place at the Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library. A livestream of the event will also be available online.

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