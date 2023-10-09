DEFENDING LIBERTY to Open at North Coast Repertory Theatre in November

Randy Otto as Winston Churchill returns to caution humanity about a new threat - not from Nazis or Communism, but from a Digital Iron Curtain shrouding liberty. In this captivating presentation, Churchill's message emphasizes the ongoing battle between totalitarian control and personal freedom, urging action to safeguard liberty in the 21st Century.

Winston Churchill, along with Michael Duncan's brilliant narration, Eric Anderson's stirring musical renderings and Kevin Pehler's stunning audio-visual magic leads us through history, painting the portrait of humanity's struggle between totalitarian conquest and control and individual liberty and freedom. This stirring, inspirational "Theatrical Keynote" brings Winston Churchill's keen, incisive message of hope to the 21st Century. The audience will have the opportunity to interact directly with Prime Minister Churchill during AskWinston, a fun, lively Q&A.

DEFENDING LIBERTY will occur on November 6-7, 2023 at 7:30pm and November 7, 2023 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit Click Here to purchase seats.