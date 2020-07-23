Christian Youth Theatre Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Abuse From Former Students

Dozens of former students are beginning to come forward with their stories.

Christian Youth Theatre based in East County San Diego facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse, ABC 10 News reports.

San Diego attorney Jessica Pride is representing a former student who claims she was sexually abused starting in 2006, when she was 13. The abuse allegedly continued until she was 15.

CYT President Janie Russell Cox would not confirm the number of alleged victims or if the alleged abuse was between just students or students and teachers.

Pride said dozens of other former students are now contacting the firm to tell their stories.

The theatre recently released a statement on Facebook acknowledging the allegations.

The statement from Janie Russell Cox, CYT President reads:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about statements that have recently been made on social media involving former CYT students, and we want you to know that we take these allegations very seriously. We are listening. The safety of CYT students, staff, and community is our highest priority. We have been working tirelessly on these issues with the authorities, outside consultants, staff, and the Board of Directors since they were brought to our attention, and we will continue to do so. We are also reviewing the stringent training requirements, policies, and procedures that are in place to ensure that everyone involved in CYT remains safe. We want to be transparent with you, and will have more updates soon."

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. Since its founding in 1980, CYT has grown to be the largest youth theater program in the nation, with Branches across the country training thousands of students a year.

