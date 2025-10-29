Cast Set for EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show. The Scrooge parody, set in San Diego, is based on A Christmas Carolby Charles Dickens, and is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Crime and Punishment: A Comedy and The Heart of Rock & Roll) and Steve Rosen (Globe’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors; Crime and Punishment, A Comedy; The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by Greenberg. The six-week limited engagement plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

It’s back! San Diego has another show in its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol are intact—including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future—but with a comic local twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge’s rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter—all set in “wintery” San Diego.

The cast for Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes James Joseph O’Neil as Actor 5 (Ebenezer Scrooge), Josh Breckenridge as Actor 4 (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Will Carlyonas Actor 1 (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Susana Cordón as Actor 2 (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), and Jacque Wilke as Actor 3 (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.).

Also, joining Greenberg and Rosen as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show are Adam Koch (Scenic Design), David I. Reynoso (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), TRC Company/Merri Sugarman, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero(Production Stage Manager).

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show will play at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the six-week limited engagement run November 21 – December 28, 2025, with the official press opening Tuesday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. The performance schedule varies; please visit TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $48 (fees included).

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show is supported by Production Sponsor Show Imaging and Artist Sponsor The Prado at Balboa Park (for director Gordon Greenberg). Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.