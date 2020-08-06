Carlsbad Playreaders to Postpone Remainder of 2020 Season

Read an important update from Carlsbad Playreaders:

As cases continue to climb in San Diego County, we at Carlsbad Playreaders have decided to postpone the remaining readings of our 2020 season indefinitely and do not plan to return this calendar year. We want to ensure that performer and patron safety remains our top priority. Once the Actor's Equity Association deems the San Diego area to have met their theatrical reopening requirements, we will gather the rights and talent to safely present readings to you again.

In looking towards a future where we can return to readings, we will continue our dedication to lift up underrepresented voices. I promise that the majority of our next season, like with our 2020 plans, will be made up of female playwrights, playwrights of color, and/or playwrights from the LGBTQIA+ community. We also look forward to finding fresh ways to present theatrical classics and favorites we all know and love, like we did with our hit reading of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, which director AJ Knox presented, emphasizing the fun to hilarious effect. We are hoping to bring you many of the titles we've had to cancel this year, but ensuring our future presentations feature voices and stories that have been underproduced in theatre for far too long. This will be the constant goal during my tenure as Artistic Director, and a mission that Carlsbad Playreaders will continue to promote in coming years.

During this pandemic, the arts will be one of the last things to return. Thanks to our partnership with the Carlsbad Library, we will survive this shutdown. Most other theatre companies in town will struggle more to weather this storm. The talented performers and directors that present readings with us will need our vibrant theatre scene to survive. I urge you to donate to local theatre companies to help them cover upkeep costs, and losses, in this forced hiatus.

I'd like to thank you all for your understanding during this time. We artists want to get back to work, but only when it is safe to do so. So I ask you all to do everything in your power to help stop the spread of this virus. The future of the San Diego arts scene lies in our hands."

For more information, visit www.carlsbadplayreaders.org.



