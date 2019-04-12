CAPITOL STEPS Returns To Poway

The Poway Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the reliably irreverent Capitol Steps, Washington DC's political satirists extraordinaire, for an 8 p.m. performance on Friday, May 3, 2019. This perennial favorite promises to tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish. What more would you expect from the troupe that puts the "MOCK" in Democracy?



Capitol Steps is a lively political comedy show blending song and standup. It lampoons today's political leaders with equal fervor. Capitol Steps does not shy away from the major issues of the day. In fact, it's been called A machine gun of comedy, firing one joke after another it demands that you keep up!



Reflecting the intensity of the post- 2016 political climate and mid-term elections, Capitol Steps runs headfirst into controversy, political incorrectness on both sides, bombast and hearty ridicule. From Kavanugh to North Korea, few are spared. The New York Times calls Capitol Steps Irrepressible satirists . . .they puncture the powerful with their latest scattershot onslaught of comedy. D.C. Theatre Scene asked, Who's funnier Democrats of Republicans?



Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them. Staffers for Senator Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party. Their first idea was to stage a nativity play, but in the whole Congress they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin. So, they decided to dig into the headlines of the day, and created song parodies with skits conveying a special brand of satirical humor.

Although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.



Since they began, the Capitol Steps have recorded more than 30 albums, including What to Expect When You're Electing, and their latest, Make American Grin Again. They've been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.



Their show is constantly changing in order to reflect the current political climate. It is strenuously bi-partisan, and includes songs about the mid-term election madness, as well as other things in the news, such as Happy Days are Here for Dems, Are You Suffering from Electile Dysfunction? (regarding claims of voter fraud), Hang Down Your Head , Paul Ryan, and Calendar Girl, sung as Brett Kavanugh's best defense.



At $35-$55, tickets for Capitol Steps are on sale now at www.powayonstage.org and the box office at 858-748-0505. The 800-seat Poway Center for the Performing Arts is located at 15498 Espola Rd. at the corner of Titan Way in Poway. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and two hours before curtain. Due to its generous sponsorship, GEICO Youth Tickets (for age 12 and under) are half off regular pricing. Discounts are available for seniors (65+), active duty military, and students (12-22). Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling the Box Office at 858-748-0505.



Poway OnStage, (a dba of The Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation), is a 28-year-old non-profit organization that offers professional performing arts events, including concerts, dance performances, theater productions, and a children's theatre series. The Foundation operates through a special partnership with the City of Poway and the Poway Unified School District.



Visit our website at www.powayonstage.org.





