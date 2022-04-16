BWW Interview: Jesus Quintero, Tijuana Hace Teatro's Executive Director talks about THE FRONTERA PROJECT making their West Coast Premiere at the WOW Festival

The last time I spoke with THE FRONTERA PROJECT was during the pandemic, and they were just about to launch a tour of theatres and universities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Now, Jesus Quintero, Tijuana Hace Teatro's Executive Director and also an actor in this interactive, bilingual theater piece - a collaboration between Mexican company Tijuana Hace Teatro and American company New Feet Productions - will have its West Coast premiere on April 23 and 24 as part of La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival at the Arts District in Liberty Station.

The WOW Festival looks to bring theatre beyond the borders of the theatre space and into new and exciting places for audiences to enjoy and experience. Experiencing theatre this way gives a new perspective on theatre and art which Jesus Quintero says fits what THE FRONTERA PROJECT is doing with their piece perfectly.

THE FRONTERA PROJECT is an immersive show that invites you to connect with others through dance, music, poetry, and theatre navigating through stories that have to do with what it means to live on the US-Mexico border

This piece has moved from virtual beginnings to a person and pandemically safe tour and is now making its West Coast Premiere. Quintero says all of these different iterations have had an impact on the evolution of the show, and on the performers so that what audiences see now is something wholly unique, even from its original concept.

Working on THE FRONTERA PROJECT has been an exciting challenge, putting our resilience to the test, both as an individual and as a collective of artists. Before Covid hit the world, we were working on a very different version, let's say, a more "traditional" play, scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. Once all theaters were shut down, we were confronted with a never before seen scenario in recent times. How were we supposed to keep theatre alive when we weren't able to put together artists and audiences in any space? At least, there was the virtual space, and that's how we kept developing THE FRONTERA PROJECT, evolving from paper to an online interactive experience, to a live show performed with the participation of an audience.

Jesus is excited for audiences to experience their West Coast premiere at the WOW Festival and hopes that it inspires people to explore, connect, and shows how art and people are all the better for crossing borders and learning new things.

I hope that audiences that come and see the performance encounter a memorable and enjoyable experience, expanding their possibilities and connecting with others through art. And for those who would like a deeper taste of our creative process, we invite them to join us in one of our workshops where we will explore and play with some of the developing strategies that we used to create THE FRONTERA PROJECT!

How to get Tickets

Come support and see Jesus Quintero and THE FRONTERA PROJECT which is playing as a part of the La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival at the Arts District in Liberty Station from April 21 to 24th. For show details, times, and ticket information go to www.lajollaplayhouse.org. Find more information about THE FRONTERA PROJECT go to www.thefronteraproject.com

The project's larger mission is to create the possibility of understanding differences across perspective, identity, and experience to create a connection that truly crosses borders of all kinds. It seeks to open a dialogue about what real-life borders mean in the world.

THE FRONTERA PROJECT-Performance dates and times

April 23, 2021 - New Americans Museum, SD, 1:30 and 6:00 pm

April 24, 2021 - New Americans Museum, SD, 12:00 and 3:00 pm

Tickets are $20 dollars, and they can be purchased HERE

The workshops will be taught by Jessica Bauman, Ramón Verdugo, and Jesús Quintero on

Thursday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. at Writers Ink and Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. at The New Americans Museum.

Photo Credit: 'The Frontera Project,' part of the 2022 WOW Festival