BWW Interview: Miles Shrewsbery III and the cast of THE JUNGLE BOOK talk about bringing the music to life at Junior Theatre

Junior Theatre is always a place where people of all ages kind enjoy the magic of live theatre. In their current production of THE JUNGLE BOOK, playing through March 20th, the cast and crew of the production had a master class in composition, music, and theatre from percussionist and composer Miles Shrewsbery III.

Based on Rudyard Kipling's classic story, this version of THE JUNGLE BOOK invites you to explore the jungle with Mowgli, while making friends, having adventures, and evading a certain tiger named Shere Khan. This show is enhanced by the music and Miles Shrewsbery III was brought in to help the cast and crew learn about different styles of music, and how to incorporate that to tell an amazing story. Shrewsbery says that conducting the workshop with everyone was fun and exciting for him to introduce a new musical style to everyone.

"As a composer of music, I always strive to keep my main instrument, tabla, a central voice in everything I do. Even if I don't use the actual instrument in a composition or recording, I am constantly referring to patterns and traditional repertoire throughout my entire composition process. As much as I might branch out into contemporary and even popular styles of music, tabla and Indian classical music are constantly informing my decisions. I find this process an exciting way to navigate and weave my own

paths through the traditional knowledge of tabla while addressing and acknowledging my childhood roots of growing up in Southern California entrenched in the music of the 80s and 90s.

Early on in the rehearsals, I was able to conduct a workshop with the cast of Junior Theatr's THE JUNGLE BOOK I wanted to demonstrate first the tradition of tabla and Indian Classical music, and then how I incorporate that knowledge for the compositions throughout the play. A highlight for me was teaching the spoken sounds of tabla and then how those syllables are used for a scene with the Monkeys! The

cast did an amazing job! It has truly been an honor and joy to partner with San Diego Junior Theatre."

Desha Crownover is the Junior Theatre Artistic Director and says that experiences like having Miles come and work with the students are important not just to improve theatrical techniques but to also help them broaden their knowledge of cultural authenticity in storytelling.

"We feel very fortunate to have Miles composing original music for THE JUNGLE BOOK. Junior Theatre strives to ensure cultural authenticity in our students' experience and Miles's music and work with the cast fulfills that goal on this show."

But what did the students think about it you ask?

Siena, a cast member says "The drumming workshop with Miles was a cool new experience. I had never seen real drums played before, only buckets. Miles is very professional with lots of years of experience and it was really fun."

Hunter, another cast member agreed and thought the whole experience was unique and helped make their performances better. "I like the collaborative aspect of his drumming combined with the actors' chanting and movement. As soon as I heard his drumming in person, the choreography I was learning made sense. The music sets the theme and rhythm of the whole show. The experience of working in person with Mr. Shrewsbery brought the cast together and made us all excited to be part of this unique production."

How To Get Tickets

You can get tickets and see how everything came together to make THE JUNGLE BOOK something you won't want to miss. For ticket and showtime information go to https://juniortheatre.com/shows/the-jungle-book-2022/

Photo credit: THE JUNGLE BOOK Junior Theatre