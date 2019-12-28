BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

For many people in San Diego it's not the holiday season without seeing DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! To be fair it is hard to resist all that Whoville magic.

The Old Globe and GRINCH Director James Vásquez spread the Whoville magic and made my holiday dreams come true by letting me watching this show from backstage. So I put on my crew black clothing and went to experience the hidden magic that helps make the magic on stage come together show after show for the entire run.

Song cues when you're in the wings

It would seem a cliché that everyone involved is full of good cheer, but honestly it was true. The actors let me join their pre-show chat on stage, and they even had me hiding behind set pieces onstage during a number.

"Fah who foraze! Dah who doraze!

Welcome Christmas, come this way!

Fah who foraze! Dah who doraze!

Welcome Christmas, Christmas Day!"

The littlest Who's were just as friendly,professional, and welcoming as their adult counterparts. The next generation of theatre performes are here and they're really good.

Waiting for the cue

Everyone knows that Santa has elves that help him keep everything running smoothly for his big event, and the cast and crew of the GRINCH are no different. The amazing backstage crew of the show work in the dark, gliding through areas to set props or secure items as gracefully as ballet dancers, and as stealthy as ninjas.

Honestly, these set pieces are massive, and with people, props, and set pieces back here it's basically a live action Tetris game played in the dark to find their position.

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? This sleigh in the wings waiting to fly on stage

In the Grinch, even white trees reflect his Grinchy green

Ready to sing!

Shopping anyone?

Clearly, shoppping at Horton's Plaza was very good

Everything has a place, and is where it needs to be before, during, and after the show. Thats the true secret to their magic!

If the Grinch isn't available I am happy to carve the roast beast



Thank you to The Old Globe for this amazing opportunity, it was a lot of fun to experience and appreciaite the hard work that goes on backstage to create the show onstage. For information on DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! or future shows at The Old Globe go to www.theoldglobe.org