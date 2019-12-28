BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

Article Pixel Dec. 28, 2019  

For many people in San Diego it's not the holiday season without seeing DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! To be fair it is hard to resist all that Whoville magic.

The Old Globe and GRINCH Director James Vásquez spread the Whoville magic and made my holiday dreams come true by letting me watching this show from backstage. So I put on my crew black clothing and went to experience the hidden magic that helps make the magic on stage come together show after show for the entire run.

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Song cues when you're in the wings

It would seem a cliché that everyone involved is full of good cheer, but honestly it was true. The actors let me join their pre-show chat on stage, and they even had me hiding behind set pieces onstage during a number.

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
"Fah who foraze! Dah who doraze!
Welcome Christmas, come this way!
Fah who foraze! Dah who doraze!
Welcome Christmas, Christmas Day!"

The littlest Who's were just as friendly,professional, and welcoming as their adult counterparts. The next generation of theatre performes are here and they're really good.

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Waiting for the cue

Everyone knows that Santa has elves that help him keep everything running smoothly for his big event, and the cast and crew of the GRINCH are no different. The amazing backstage crew of the show work in the dark, gliding through areas to set props or secure items as gracefully as ballet dancers, and as stealthy as ninjas.

Honestly, these set pieces are massive, and with people, props, and set pieces back here it's basically a live action Tetris game played in the dark to find their position.

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? This sleigh in the wings waiting to fly on stage
BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
In the Grinch, even white trees reflect his Grinchy green
BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Ready to sing!
BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Shopping anyone?
BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Clearly, shoppping at Horton's Plaza was very good

Everything has a place, and is where it needs to be before, during, and after the show. Thats the true secret to their magic!

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
If the Grinch isn't available I am happy to carve the roast beast


Thank you to The Old Globe for this amazing opportunity, it was a lot of fun to experience and appreciaite the hard work that goes on backstage to create the show onstage. For information on DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! or future shows at The Old Globe go to www.theoldglobe.org

BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
Merry Grinchmas

Photo cresdit: E. H. Reiter



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

From This Author E.H. Reiter

  • BWW Interview: Noah Kiesersman brings DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Broadway San Diego
  • BWW Feature: Behind the Scenes at DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe
  • BWW Interview: Anthony Methvin of THE SANTALAND DIARIES at Diversionary Theatre
  • BWW Review: EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe is festive fun