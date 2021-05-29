Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEEHIVE The 60s Musical Will Be Performed by New Village Arts at The Carlsbad Flower Fields in June

The cast includes Natasha Baenisch, Brittany Adriana Carrillo, Megan Carmitchel, Rae Henderson, Bibi Mama, Eboni Muse, and Erin Vanderhyde.

May. 29, 2021  

New Village Arts' partnership with the world-famous The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch continues with BEEHIVE The 60s Musical, celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee."

Told from the perspective of seven young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation.

"This fantastic show featuring seven hugely talented women honors the great female artists of the 1960s," says director Kristianne Kurner. "We have taken a more feminist approach to telling the story, putting it into historical context for a more complete representation of what it was like in the 1960s for women, LGBTQ people, and people of color."

Performances: June 11-July 25, 2021
Previews: June 6-10, 2021

Information and tickets: www.newvillagearts.org or call 760-433-3245


