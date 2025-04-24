BABY BABY BABY Presented As Part of San Diego International Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BABY BABY BABY will be presented as part of the 13th Annual San Diego International Fringe Festival, May 15-25, 2025. Presented by Award-winning director, Mya Onwugbonu and composer, writer and performer, Connie Harris. Catch BABY BABY BABY at Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre, San Diego.

They're in love. They're going to have a baby. They're going to be happy. They're going to be happy, aren't they? As a young woman and her older partner prepare for the birth of their child, they know everything will change. They're looking forward to it. The late nights, the bottle-feeds, the diaper changes. All of it. But they have no idea how unrecognisable they will become.

BABY BABY BABY is an intimate portrait of love and loss; protection and control. It shows the desperate, terrifying ways that people try to hold onto the things they can't bear to lose.

BABY BABY BABY is directed by Mya Onwugbonu, a multi-disciplinary and multi-award winning creative. With published credits as a writer and poet, she ventured into writing and directing her debut spoken word theatre production, Hear Me Now. With sold-out shows at Southwark Playhouse (Nov 2022) and VAULT Festival (Feb 2023), where she went on to win 'Show of the Week' at VAULT Festival 2023 and 'Best Director' in the Black British Theatre Awards 2023. Mya has spent the last few years working in the community for the arts, cultivating relationships with Underexposed Arts, Black Cultural Archives and Poetic Unity. Creator and Director of her first short documentary, Soldiers From Ends, Mya has gone on to direct and write for Film and TV, forming lasting relationships with independent film companies like Blue Cuckoo Entertainment. After getting commissions for a TV Pilot for BLKINK Productions, Black History Celebration with Sky Creative and Brand Campaign Writer for IMG, Mya has become a member of Talawa Theatre, Hackney Empire and Omnibus Theatre's Writers Rooms' 2025. Upcoming projects include, TWIN, a feature-length documentary shot in Chicago, US, and The Situationship, a short drama which she shot and directed.

BABY BABY BABY is written and performed by Connie Harris. Connie Harris is a writer, published composer and performer for stage and screen, currently based in London. Her work has been performed across Europe and the UK, including in the Edinburgh Fringe, the International Anthony Burgess Foundation, Norwich Cathedral, and several London theatres. Her 'terrific' and 'compelling performance' (The Scotsman) of her original dark comedy CAT was praised by the Gonzo Magazine as 'up there with the best plays I've ever seen'. Recent projects include composing and writing the libretto for The Drifterman, a horror opera produced in association with Tête à Tête Opera Company, which was 'honed to perfection' (Gramophone), and elegy for my teeth, created for the United Instruments of Lucilin for its international premiere in the Luxembourg.

Tickets & Passes:

Available at www.sdfringe.org

Performance Dates:

May 16 @ 6pm

May 17 @ 1pm

May 19 @ 7:30pm

May 24 @ 9pm

May 25 @ 6pm

