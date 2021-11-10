Abigail Buell Named As Managing Director Of San Diego REP

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced Abigail Buell as the newly appointed Managing Director of San Diego's downtown resident professional theatre, now in its 46th Season.

Abigail joins San Diego Repertory Leadership after an extensive national search by M/Oppenheim Executive Search. She has spent the last 16 years as a theatrical and performing arts visionary, leader and devoted arts advocate in New York City. She has marketed hundreds of productions throughout her career, including leading multimillion dollar marketing campaigns for Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird starring Jeff Daniels, King Lear starring Glenda Jackson, Hillary and Clinton, Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus starring Nathan Lane, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, as well as The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman.

"San Diego Repertory Theatre's mission really speaks to me both personally and as a leader in the National Theatre community. San Diego REP is truly a rare jewel that not only has a progressive pursuit of celebrating diverse voices across our region, but is an organization that truly lives and breathes this both on and off-stage. I am a committed advocate for San Diego REP and seek to ensure that the incredible work we are producing is accessible and available to communities both within and beyond San Diego," states Abigail Buell.

Artistic Director, Sam Woodhouse shared "Finding a new partner to join me to lead San Diego REP as we step towards our 50th Anniversary Season was a big challenge for the Search firm that we employed in the quest. Over 300 people in the American theatre were interviewed and consulted to find the ideal person for San Diego REP. I am so glad that we have found Abigail, who I believe embodies the vision, ambition, savvy and wide range of skills we need in our new Managing Director. I am thrilled she has joined our leadership team."