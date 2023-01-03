Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE SAIL ON IN DARKNESS Will Debut at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Next Month

The performance will debut on February 9.

Jan. 03, 2023  
"We Sail On In Darkness," an exciting, new physical theater play, is set to debut on Feb. 9 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, located at 315 E Pecan St.


The female-led cast and crew, assembled by local resident Ruthie Buescher, is a modern adaptation of the story of mystics Hildegard of Bingen, Julian of Norwich and the Desert Mothers, Angela of Foligno and Martyred Perpetua, based on their original writings.


"We are very excited to invite people, especially women, to follow us along this journey-using music, movement and color-to rediscover the courage, joy and suffering of these women, whose stories are often overlooked," Buescher said. "The concept of physical theater may feel very new to some audiences, but it's actually based on some of the oldest traditions of theater, and we are so excited to bring this refreshing, creative way of telling a story to the San Antonio theater audience."


The concept of "We Sail On In Darkness" is a movement through place and time, "climbing in and out of visions" while telling the stories of these renowned mystics, connected by their shared accounts of suffering, courage and persistent joy. The cast consists mainly of women, ranging from ages 26 to 60, and each of the main characters representing the four mystics represents one of the ways a person can suffer.


* Julian of Norwich (Cynthia Neri), who was healed from sickness and spent a significant amount of time living in a plague-ridden world, represents the suffering of the body.
* Angela of Foligno (Michelle Bumgarner) was seen as a crazy woman by the townsfolk, and wrote with such anguish that she represents the suffering of the mind.
* Martyred Perpetua (Courtney Johnson) represents how much one can suffer at the hands of others.
* Hildegard of Bingen (Katrin Blucker Ludwig) dedicated her life to reforming the Catholic Church and caring for the needs of others. She represents the sharp grief experienced by being aware of the suffering of others.



All the male parts are carried out by one man (Benjamin Watson), who chameleons his way through the play. The creative team is primarily female choreographers, puppeteers, dancers and musicians.


Buescher wrote the script for "We Sail On In Darkness," in spring 2019 while she and her husband spent a month at a retreat center in the Texas Hill Country, and have since settled in San Antonio. She spent most of that month researching the mystics and Desert Mothers, along with the more well-known Desert Fathers. She was intrigued by the Desert Mothers' writings and visions, and how these women had been marginalized, and she was compelled to tell their stories.


General admission is $25, with a special student performance on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and a pay-what-you-can performance on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

2023 Performance Dates

Feb 9-11, 7 p.m.

Feb 15, 7 p.m. (student performance)*

Feb 16, 7 p.m. (pay what you can performance)

Feb 17, 7 p.m.

Feb 18, 2 p.m.


St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E Pecan St., San Antonio.


*Schools interested in group tickets for the Feb. 15 performance can email wesailonindarkness@gmail.com.


Generous sponsors of the production include the Mays Family Foundation and H-E-B Community Investment. Donors can also support the play by donating to Ruthie Buescher Productions (see link<https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/ruthie-buescher-productions>).


More information can be found on the "We Set Sail On In Darkness" site<http://www.wesailonindarkness.com> and Facebook page<https://www.facebook.com/wesailonindarkness>.



