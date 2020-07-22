VIDEO: UTSA Students Create Zoom Performance of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

When the health crisis shut down their in person production, these students did not give up!

When UTSA's production of The Marriage of Figaro was cancelled due to the health crisis, the students did not give up on bringing that production to an audience.

Instead, they created a full production of the opera on Zoom, and then posted it on YouTube for all to see.

Watch the full production in the playlist below!

