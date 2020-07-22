Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: UTSA Students Create Zoom Performance of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

When the health crisis shut down their in person production, these students did not give up!

Jul. 22, 2020  

When UTSA's production of The Marriage of Figaro was cancelled due to the health crisis, the students did not give up on bringing that production to an audience.

Instead, they created a full production of the opera on Zoom, and then posted it on YouTube for all to see.

Watch the full production in the playlist below!


