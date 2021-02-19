Updated Dates Announced For EMPANADA At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

Due to the extreme weather conditions in Texas and surrounding areas, we will be postponing the production of Empanada by one week. The new show dates will be March 4-14, 2021. Patrons who have a live stream link for opening weekend can email courtnie.mercer@thepublicsa.org with their new show date and will receive a new link.

The story of a Lesbiana en probaditas. A sometimes-hilarious comedy, other times a dramatic and emotional story of the difficult challenges a Mexican-American is faced with when family, religion, cultura , and her inner truth come together.

*The presentation may contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Empanada will be live streamed online March 4 through 14th at 7:30 pm via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast: Paloma- Satya Chávez*

Director: AnaLisa Leos-Garcia

Stage Manager: Nico Redondo*

Set Design: The Public Theater Team

Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem

Sound Design: Jesse Worley

Costume Design: Michael Ciaramitaro

Playwright- Anel I. Flores

