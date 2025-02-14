Trisha Yearwood Comes to San Antonio With a Night of New Music & Timeless Hits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music legend Trisha Yearwood is set to take the stage at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts as part of an intimate tour celebrating the release of her highly anticipated new album. Fans can expect to hear these brand-new songs alongside her beloved classics, making for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling with special guests Erin Enderlin and Sunny Sweeney. This exciting show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on May 1, 2025, at 8 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale begins Wednesday, February 19. Tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10am and can be purchased online, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $49.50.

Trisha Yearwood is performing Live in San Antonio to celebrate the release of her new upcoming album —her first project entirely written by her. In this deeply personal collection, Trisha unveils her songwriting talent, reflecting on life’s moments of self-discovery and resilience. Fans can look forward to hearing the new music alongside her timeless hits. This intimate tour will visit seven select cities, bringing Trisha’s powerful voice and storytelling to theater stages for an unforgettable experience.

