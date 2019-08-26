The Temptations & The Four Tops Head to Majestic Theatre

Motown legends The Temptations & The Four Tops return to bring the funk to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 3, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 30 at 10AM.

Tickets ($49.50 - $99.50) for THE TEMPTATIONS & The Four Tops will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

For more than 50 years, The Temptations have prospered, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. "The crowds are bigger, the sales are dazzling," says one industry report. "The outpouring of affection for this super-group has never been greater."

The history of The Temptations is the history of contemporary American pop. An essential component of the original Motown machine, that amazing engine invented by Berry Gordy, The Temps began their musical life in Detroit in the early sixties. It wasn't until 1964 however, that the Smokey Robinson written-and-produced "The Way You Do the Things You Do" turned the guys into stars. An avalanche of hits followed, many of which attained immortality - for instance, "My Girl." Other hits included "It's Growing," "Since I Lost My Baby," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Beauty Is only Skin Deep," and "I Wish It Would Rain," among others.

Beyond the fabulous singing, The Temps became known for smooth stepping and flawless presentations. The Temptations Walk became a staple of American style. With flair, flash and class, millions of fans saw the Temptations as cultural heroes.

The Four Tops became stars in 1964 with their first Motown hit "Baby I Need Your Loving." Their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes. "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," a no. 1 R&B and Pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown's longest-running chart toppers; it was quickly followed by a longtime favorite, "It's The Same Old Song." Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy: "Reach Out I'll Be There," "Standing In The Shadows Of Love," and "Bernadette" - an extraordinary run of instant classics.

For Rolling Stone's 2004 article "The Immortals - The Greatest Artists of All Time," Smokey Robinson remembered: "They were the best in my neighborhood in Detroit when I was growing up (and) The Four Tops will always be one of the biggest and the best groups ever. Their music is forever."

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.





