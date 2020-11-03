Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Public Theater of San Antonio Presents SQUEAMISH
The show runs November 5th - 15th, 2020.
Phobia and compulsion are at work in this psychological horror about craving what terrifies us. Sharon is an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic, and world-class 'hemophobe'. She finds herself in the South Plains of Texas... off her psychotropic drugs-after her nephew's sudden death.
This production may contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.
Squeamish will be streamed online only.
