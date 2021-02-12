The Public Theater of San Antonio Presents EMPANADA
Empanada will be live streamed online February 25th through March 7th at 7:30 pm.
The story of a Lesbiana en probaditas. A sometimes-hilarious comedy, other times dramatic and emotional story of the difficult challenges a Mexican-American is faced with when family, religion, cultura , and her inner truth come together.
*The presentation may contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.
Empanada will be live streamed online February 25th through March 7th at 7:30 pm via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.
Cast
Paloma- Satya Chávez*
Director: AnaLisa Leos-Garcia
Stage Manager: Nico Redondo*
Set Design: The Public Theater Team
Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem
Sound Design: Jesse Worley
Costume Design: Michael Ciaramitaro
Playwright- Anel I. Flores
*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Empanada will be live streamed online February 25th through March 7th at 7:30 pm via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit their website at thepublicsa.org.