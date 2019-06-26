Texas State To Stage Bilingual Take On Shakespeare's COMEDY OF ERRORS

Texas State University will present a bilingual adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic farce The Comedy of Errors June 28-30, funded through a grant from the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. June 28 and June 29, with 2 p.m. matinees June 29 and June 30 in the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre, 430 Moon Street. Admission is free and open to the public.

Directed by Jerry Ruiz, an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance, The Comedy of Errors centers on two sets of twins separated at birth. The twins live in different cities before being unexpectedly reunited. In this adaptation set in Cuba, all the characters from one city speak Spanish and all those from the other speak English.

"The resulting linguistic confusion adds to the humorous chaos that dominates this farcical play," said Joe Falocco, an associate professor in the Department of English, who adapted this script with David Navarro, an assistant professor in the Department of World Languages and Literature. "More significantly, we did this because The Comedy of Errors is essentially about the quest for identity. For so many of us in the United States today, our sense of identity is divided between two languages and two cultures. This play allows the audience to explore their own connection with language through its message of multicultural reconciliation and inclusion."

Parking is available in the Edward Gary Street Parking Garage. For more information, contact Joe Falocco at (704) 754-2321 or jf48@txstate.edu.





