San Antonio Teen Ballet Dancers Accepted into the Royal Ballet School and the Prix De Lusanne

Sixteen-year-old Kate Thomas is gaining international attention after being accepted to the Royal Ballet School in London, Fox San Antonio reports.

Thomas has spent several years of her life performing with the Children's Ballet of San Antonio.

"Over the years, we've gained more audience members and supporters," she said.

She decided to take a chance one day and auditioned for the Royal Ballet School in London.

"I didn't think much of it, I was like ok, I'm just going to send in this video and see what happens," she Thomas, but she was in shock when her mom surprised her with the news.

"My mom woke me up one day and said, you got accepted. And I was like, oh, that's crazy," she said.

In addition, Thomas recently auditioned for the Prix De Lusanne competition in Switzerland, a lifelong dream of hers. She got in, and this time she got to call her mom to break the news.

"I had to call her on the phone and I was so excited, I was crying. It was very exciting," she said.

Thomas says that she is excited for what the future holds for her as a dancer.

"Wherever I end up, I'm very excited and proud of what I've accomplished," she said.

