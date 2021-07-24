New Youth Orchestra is Being Launched in Killeen This Year

A new youth orchestra is being sponsored by New Horizon Music Studio in Killeen, Killeen Daily Herald reports.

Currently, there is no orchestra program at Killeen Ellison, Shoemaker, or Killeen High School. Students who participate in the middle school orchestra programs at Union Grove, Nolan Middle School, Liberty Hill and Eastern Hills must get approval from the school district to attend Harker Heights High School in order to play in the orchestra.

James Clarkson, owner of New Horizon, wanted to change this. He has acquired string instruments that will be made available to students who need them, which were donated by Susan Pascale of Pasadena, California.

The cost of participating in the orchestra is $65 per month. For those who can pay for the entire semester, the cost is $245. Clarkson is also creating a scholarship fund for students who cannot afford the tuition.

The program will kick off with auditions in the beginning of September. Rehearsals will be held in the orchestra room at Liberty Hill Middle School on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Additional sectionals may be held on Thursdays.

