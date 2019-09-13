Jerry Seinfeld to Headline the Majestic Theatre in December

The Majestic Theatre and JS Touring announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will return to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on December 6, 2019 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10AM.

Tickets ($50.00 - $175.00) for Jerry Seinfeld will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and his Netflix special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as "impressively complex and artful" and Variety calls "a game changer."

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.





