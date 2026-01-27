BENISE: 25 YEARS OF PASSION! To Play Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Benise will return to San Antonio with BENISE: 25 YEARS OF PASSION!, a theatrical world music and dance production celebrating the 25th anniversary of his touring show. The performance will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

The one-night engagement is scheduled for August 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale January 30 at 10:00 a.m., with Tobin Center member pre-sale currently underway. Tickets start at $44, with VIP packages available, and may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Tobin Center Box Office.

Known as “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” Benise has built a career blending Spanish guitar with global music traditions and choreographed dance. The anniversary tour highlights styles including flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, Parisian waltz, and percussive world rhythms, performed by an international cast of musicians and dancers.

The production revisits material from across Benise’s career, including selections inspired by his early days as a street performer, reinterpretations of classical works, and arrangements of rock repertoire. The tour marks 25 years of what has become one of the longest-running Latin-themed theatrical productions touring internationally.