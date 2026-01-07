Jessica Fichot Comes To The Eisemann Center's Cabaret Series

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Eisemann Center's Cabaret Series will continue with an evening of international music as acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessica Fichot performs on Friday, Feb. 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre. Fichot will be joined by special guest Annie Zhou, a talented guzheng player whose artistry adds an elegant layer of tradition and texture to the performance.

Fichot's multilingual repertoire draws from her French, Chinese, and American heritage, blending French chanson, gypsy jazz, Shanghai jazz, and international folk. Singing in French, Mandarin, Spanish, and English, she is accompanied by a dynamic ensemble featuring accordion, clarinet, guitar, and upright bass.

Making the evening even more special, Annie Zhou brings the ancient Chinese zither—the guzheng—to the stage. Known for its distinctive, harp-like sound, the guzheng adds a shimmering, expressive dimension to the performance, seamlessly blending East and West.

With performances across the globe—from Los Angeles to Paris to Shanghai—Jessica Fichot has earned acclaim for her magnetic stage presence and genre-defying sound. Her performance at the Eisemann Center promises an intimate and culturally rich evening that showcases the power of global musical collaboration.