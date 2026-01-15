JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT To Stop At Tobin Center

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert will return to North America as part of a new tour presented by Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. The tour will stop at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in the Carlos H-E-B Performance Hall on Tuesday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert features a screening of Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen accompanied by a live band performing the full soundtrack in sync with the film, including David Bowie’s original vocals and Trevor Jones’ orchestral score. The film stars Jennifer Connelly and Bowie and was originally released on June 27, 1986.

Tobin Center member presale is currently underway. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle in San Antonio. Ticket prices start at $38, with VIP packages available.

The live-to-film concert experience coincides with the film’s 40th anniversary and follows an international run that has reached nearly 100 cities worldwide. The event brings audiences back to the world of Goblin City, featuring music from Bowie’s original songs including “Magic Dance,” “Underground,” and “As the World Falls Down,” alongside Jones’ score, with characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

“Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary,” said John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh.”

Black Ink Presents has previously produced live concert presentations of films including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, and La La Land, pairing live musicians with full-length film screenings.