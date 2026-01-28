Luminaria Launches Open Call For Artists To Participate In The 2026 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Luminaria, an arts nonprofit organization based in San Antonio Texas, is calling artists of various artistic genres to apply for the annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. The festival seek to highlight innovative, experimental, original art.

While the majority of artists that participate are from San Antonio and Bexar County, the free fall, outdoor festival enjoys collaborations with artists from various US states and international locations. The festival highlights established and emerging artists and groups that perform and showcase live music, performance art, fine art, theatre, poetry, film, digital art, projections, and crowd-pleasing large and immersive installations. All art submissions should include an element of light that can be installed, performed, and deinstalled the same day. All art must be original and new.

“Luminaria brings hundreds of artists and thousands of audience members together for one illuminating night of celebration,” said Yadhira Lozano, Executive Director. “We support the arts economy of Bexar County by hiring artists, logistics teams, and partnering with area businesses to produce a festival that not only brings joy and inspiration but also boosts the local economy in a wholistic way.”

Emerging and established artists are welcome to apply on anyartist.org. They can apply as a solo artist or a group collaborative. Luminaria provides selected artists an honorarium and logistical support. The selected artists will be notified in May and are expected to participate in production meetings, on-site walk-thru, must work well with others, and be present at the festival which is tentatively scheduled for November 14, 2026, in downtown San Antonio.