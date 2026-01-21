Paula Poundstone Comes to The Tobin Center in 2026

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome iconic comedian, Paula Poundstone. Known for her sharp observational humor, improvisational brilliance, and effortlessly witty stage presence, Poundstone remains one of the most beloved voices in American comedy. The show is scheduled for two performances in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on May 30, 2026 at 7 PM & 9 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on January 23 at 10am and can be purchased online, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $63.

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me. She also voiced the character ‘Forgetter Paula' in the feature films Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. She filed live coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions and the Presidential Inaugural for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at the 93rd Emmy Awards. Paula has starred in two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize For American Humor; the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. Paula has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.