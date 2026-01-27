Janeane Garofalo Brings Two Nights Of Stand-up To The Tobin Center

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts presents Janeane Garofalo, an influential figure in American comedy whose work spans stand-up, film, television, and political commentary. The show is scheduled for two performances in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater October 20 and October 21 at 7:30PM.

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has been an American institution since she burst on the scene in 1992. Janeane has had many memorable and critically acclaimed roles in films such as "The Truth About Cats and Dogs," “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Ratatouille,” "Steal This Movie," "Reality Bites," "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion," "Mystery Men," “The Ten” and "The Cable Guy". Janeane also co-authored the bestseller "Feel This Book," with Ben Stiller.

Janeane was a cast member of the Emmy Award-winning Ben Stiller Show and played the role of Paula, the acerbic talent booker, on "The Larry Sanders Show," for which she received an Emmy nomination. During the fall of '94, she joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Some of Janeane's other television work includes two specials for HBO, FOX's “24,” “Mad About You," and the final season of NBC's "The West Wing," where she played Democratic campaign strategist Louise Thornton.

In addition to acting in film and television, Janeane is an outspoken activist, spoken word performer and stand-up comedy entertainer known and respected around the world. She was instrumental in the successful launching of the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted her own talk show, "The Majority Report." A lightning rod for controversy, Janeane's well informed opinions and unflinching honesty have inspired laughs, as well as striking a chord with the left, right, and everyone in between.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on January 30 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $43.