Jason Boland Sets Second Annual Camino Real at Gruene Hall Shows

On the heels of his critically-acclaimed new album The Last Kings of Babylon, Jason Boland has announced his second annual Camino Real at Gruene Hall concerts that will take place on August 30 and 31. The first evening will feature support from Joe Purdy and Jeremy Pinnell and the second night will feature Kelsey Walden and a special guest to be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 10, with a limited artist pre-sale on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 am.

This weekend, Jason Boland & The Stragglers will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, alongside Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Great Divide, and Stoney LaRue, during the sold-out "The Boys from Oklahoma" four-night concert from April 10-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.

Recently, Boland was featured in Rolling Stone who proclaimed, “Nearly every force driving the current renaissance in country music is one that Boland embodies so thoroughly that it cannot be construed in a buzz word.” Last month, Boland graced the cover of Oklahoma Magazine and spoke with The Tennessean and American Songwriter about the new album. In their 4 star review, American Songwriter proclaimed, "The Last Kings of Babylon is another example of how effortlessly Boland’s multi-talented band connects with his songwriting.” The album, which is currently sitting at #13 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart, has been praised by No Depression, Saving Country Music, Glide Magazine, Whiskey Riff, All Country News and many more.

Tour Dates:

4/10 – Stillwater, OK – Boone Pickens Stadium

4/11 – Stillwater, OK – Boone Pickens Stadium

4/12 – Stillwater, OK – Boone Pickens Stadium

4/13 – Stillwater, OK – Boone Pickens Stadium

4/25 – Mission, TX – Las Palmas Race Track

5/3 – San Angelo, TX – Spur Arena

5/9 – Hockley, TX – 2920 Roadhouse

5/10 – Tyler, TX – East Texas State Fair

5/16 – Texas City, TX – High Horse Saloon

5/17 – Crystal Beach, TX – Camp Margaritaville

5/23 – Caney, KS – Fourth and Live

5/30 – Denver, CO – Grizzly Rose

6/6 – Muskogee, OK – Muskogee Civic Center

6/7 – Granbury, TX – Warren’s Backyard

6/13 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

6/14 – Menard, TX – Low Water Crossing Park

6/20 – Stockdale, TX – Stockdale Jubilee

6/21 – Kerrville, TX – Arcadia Live Theatre

6/27 – Plano, TX – Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

6/28 – El Campo, TX – Greek Brothers Oyster Bar & Saloon

7/18 – Pawhuska, OK – Cavalcade Rodeo

7/19 – Garden City, KS – Finney County Fairgrounds

7/26 – Saint Jo, TX – Red River Station

8/30 – New Braunfels, TX – Camino Real at Gruene Hall

8/31 – New Braunfels, TX – Camino Real at Gruene Hall

9/10 - Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton

