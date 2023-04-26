Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Reveals Grupo Animo 2023 Summer Theater Production

This four-week theatrical production is offered at no cost to the students and will take place at the historic Guadalupe Theater.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has announced Grupo Animo 2023 summer theater production for students between the ages of 13 and 18 years old. This four-week theatrical production is offered at no cost to the students and will take place at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., San Antonio, TX 78207, June 5 to 30, 2023, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a final performance on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Grupo Animo is the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's resident youth theater company, founded in 1993 and consisting of youth (ages 13-18) from all backgrounds and areas of San Antonio, and beyond.

Under the mentorship of professional teaching artists and directors, Grupo Animo company members are guided through a four-week summer theater experience, allowing youth a platform to make their voice heard through thought-provoking, engaging and culturally relevant, performance-based Teatro/Theatre.

Grupo Animo's mission is to use Teatro/Theatre to instill an understanding of the value of culture, creativity, and community.

"It is critical, even more so now in light of recent events in Uvalde, that students are taught to use their natural talents to creatively express themselves, working cooperatively to share their thoughts and feelings about the world they live in," said Jorge Piña, Theater Arts Director.

"Grupo Animo strives to provide a safe space for our members to feel comfortable no matter what race, sex, economic background, or sexual orientation. Lastly, we understand that through Chicano, Latino, and Native American arts and culture, we can revolutionize how we imagine the world."

Grupo Animo's goal at the end of the program is to have taught students basic history and practice of Teatro/Theatre, acting, teamwork, poetry, creative writing, movement and videography. The summer program will culminate with a student showcase created and performed by the Grupo Animo members.

To register for this summer's production, please visit: https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/classes/theater/. The deadline to RSVP is June 4, 2023.

For more information, please go to www.guadalupeculturalarts.org, call (210) 271-3151 or contact Jorge Piña, Theater Arts Director at jorgep@guadalupeculturalarts.org .



