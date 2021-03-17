Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition

In an effort to continue the Guadalupe's mission to engage their creative community during this global pandemic, the Resurgence exhibit, a??curated by Rubio, will open Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12pm to 5pm at the Galería Guadalupe, 723 S. Brazos St. San Antonio, TX, 78207. The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 12pm to 5pm through August 12, 2021.

"The understanding of artistic expression at this critical period in time is evident in artwork as well as within artists during the production of creative channeling of imagery. Resurgence artists create, as means to remember narratives before 2020 as well as record personal inspiration and crucial artistic expression, during the crisis and shared challenges throughout this Pandemic," Curator Rubio said.

Prior to 2020, some artists may have experienced a degree of social distancing from gallery patrons, who may not have the opportunity to meet the artist during their exhibition. This Pandemic crisis may serve to inspire a possible future for artists and art patrons to once again enjoy the opportunity to reconnect with their arts community.

Resurgence artists exhibit an Imaginative and meaningful, creative action of resilience, as they document social changes from within their home studios. Their new realities serve as an artistic marker to identify past, present and eventually, envision a Post-Pandemic Art World.