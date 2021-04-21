El Dusty to Perform Live At The Paper Tiger On Cinco De Mayo

Producer, DJ, and nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty is set to perform at The Paper Tiger in San Antonio, TX on May 5th. This special event will be the first live performance at The Paper Tiger in over a year. Joining El Dusty on the lineup will be DJ Cesar K-OSO and Bruk Out.

The Latin Grammy nominated composer, arranger and ringmaster, Dusty is considered by some to be the inventor of Cumbia Electronica. He has been feeding cumbia into his sound processor and synthesizer before the turn of the millennium as he translates the Southern Texas border experience into new anthems where the MPC2000 sampler and chopped clips of Latin and reggae music history collide.

El Dusty has performed at premier festivals including EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Puerto Rico's Ciudad Sonido Festival, Corpus Christi's Fiesta De La Flor, Universal's Latin GRAMMY Showcase, Brisk Bodega Tour, the Mad Decent Block Party, ACL, SXSW and more. Catch him performing live at The Paper Tiger on May 5th.

Show Details:

Wednesday, May 5th at The Paper Tiger

2410 N St Mary's St

San Antonio, TX 78212

9pm

Free Admission

Event Details