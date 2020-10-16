Doc Watkins and His Trio Perform the Music of A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Tobin Center
Performances run December 8-20, 2020.
Join Doc Watkins and his Trio as they perform the holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas and other seasonal favorites in our cabaret style intimate Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tobincenter.org/box-office/2020-12/music-charlie-brown-christmas
Health and safety protocols:
- All attendees will be temperature screened before entry. Patrons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter.
- All attendees must wear a mask for entrance and anytime they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those without).
- No outside food or drinks
- No large purses, backpacks or bags
- Touch free payments and ticket scanning
- Restroom and elevator occupancy limited and monitored at all times
- Frequent cleaning on touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfectant devices
- Multiple touchless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the venue.
- Plexi guards in place for concessions, patron services and box office.
- Seating in the H-E-B Performance Hall will be every other row with two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing.
- Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing locations- Parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, patron services, merchandise locations, restrooms, and box office.
- Social distance spacing will be maintained on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.
- Tobin Center staff and volunteers will be temperature screened before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if elevated
- Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times.