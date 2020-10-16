Doc Watkins and His Trio Perform the Music of A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Tobin Center

Performances run December 8-20, 2020.

Join Doc Watkins and his Trio as they perform the holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas and other seasonal favorites in our cabaret style intimate Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Performances run December 8-20, 2020.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tobincenter.org/box-office/2020-12/music-charlie-brown-christmas

Health and safety protocols:

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry. Patrons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter.

All attendees must wear a mask for entrance and anytime they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those without).

No outside food or drinks

No large purses, backpacks or bags

Touch free payments and ticket scanning

Restroom and elevator occupancy limited and monitored at all times

Frequent cleaning on touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfectant devices

Multiple touchless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the venue.

Plexi guards in place for concessions, patron services and box office.

Seating in the H-E-B Performance Hall will be every other row with two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing.

Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing locations- Parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, patron services, merchandise locations, restrooms, and box office.

Social distance spacing will be maintained on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will be temperature screened before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if elevated

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times.

Shows View More San Antonio Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You