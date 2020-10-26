Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Deaf Austin Theater Presents Four-Part MURDER MYSTERY

Article Pixel

The show runs October 17-November 7.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Deaf Austin Theatre presents a 4-part series of a Murder Mystery, written and directed by TK Sylvester.

The show runs October 17-November 7.

Actors participate remotely via Zoom; DAT adds voice-overs so hearing listeners can follow as well.

Episodes are released every Saturday 6 PM CST on the theatre's Youtube Channel: Deaf Austin Theatre.

Subscribe to the Deaf Austin Theatre YouTube channel HERE.

Previously released episodes:

Episode 1: A Rendez-Vous of Old Friends

Episode 2: Games and Thunder

Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) is a non-profit organization, whose purpose is to enrich, inspire, educate, create and entertain the Austin community by producing live theatre experiences in American Sign Language.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Pacific Opera Announces Live Performances
  • Banff Centre Welcome Artists and Leaders Back to Campus Beginning January 2020
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!