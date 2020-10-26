Deaf Austin Theater Presents Four-Part MURDER MYSTERY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Deaf Austin Theatre presents a 4-part series of a Murder Mystery, written and directed by TK Sylvester.

The show runs October 17-November 7.

Actors participate remotely via Zoom; DAT adds voice-overs so hearing listeners can follow as well.

Episodes are released every Saturday 6 PM CST on the theatre's Youtube Channel: Deaf Austin Theatre.

Subscribe to the Deaf Austin Theatre YouTube channel HERE.

Previously released episodes:

Episode 1: A Rendez-Vous of Old Friends

Episode 2: Games and Thunder

Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) is a non-profit organization, whose purpose is to enrich, inspire, educate, create and entertain the Austin community by producing live theatre experiences in American Sign Language.

