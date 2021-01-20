Classic Theatre Partners with DreamWeek For Community Conversation, 'Amplifying Black Female Voices Series'

The DreamWeek 2021 summit's theme is "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." In a world of increasingly global connectivity, there is a need for education, learning and revelation of the voices that have (and are) directing our paths to enlightenment, peace and the "beloved community."

Classic Theatre will host a continuation of their community conversation, Amplifying Black Female Voices Series (Part 4) in partnership with DreamWeek as they discuss the following topic:

What are the choices you have had to make as Black women that affect your "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness?"

By sharing stories and starting a conversation, they hope to provide the community with insight and a safe place to reflect, connect, and perhaps commit to personal action on how to bring more equity, justice, and inclusion to our world.

TONIGHT Wednesday, January 20th from 7:00 PM-8:30 PM on Zoom

Facilitator:

Cynthia Freeman Gibbs (also writes as C. F. Gibbs) is the author of Reasonable Insanity - A Dr. Olivia C. Maxwell Novel, and contributing co-author in United Black Writers Association, Writing Is Essential. She anticipates the release of two additional books in 2020 which includes the sequel to her debut book and a modern-day twist of Jack and The Beanstalk.

Cynthia is a native of Lansing, MI, and M.B.A. graduate of Florida A&M University who is enjoying life in San Antonio with her husband. She volunteers her time in service at her church, with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and several organizations. To connect, visit Cynthiafreemangibbs.com, Facebook @Cynthiafreemangibbs2018, and Twitter @Cynthiafgibbs.

Panelists:

Danielle King is the Co-Founder of The Renaissance Guild-San Antonio's Premiere Black Theatre Company, and she is honored to be included in this conversation. She has 25+ years as a professional actor/singer and her recent works include Divas of Eastwood: The Return, Newsies, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and Smokey Joe's Café. Her favorite performances are Ragtime, African Folktales, Hairspray, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Steel Magnolias, and Ethics Follies®.

She has won numerous Alamo Theatre Arts Council performance awards and really enjoys teaching theatre to all ages.

Linda Nance was born, raised and educated in Texas. She's earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and French, a Master's Degree in Higher Education and a Master's Degree in Education Administration. She has been married for almost 50 years to Herbert and they have 2 children and 1 grandchild.

Over the years, she has held many leadership positions in her church and in community service organizations.

She has served over 30 years in public education and has been recognized for many different achievements throughout her career. In 2014, Linda retired as Principal. In retirement, she continues to mentor school leaders by providing her expertise and knowledge.

Deborah Omowale is a Classic Theatre board member and retired civil servant, who relocated to San Antonio to be a "close-by" Grandmother for 5 of her 9 grandchildren. Known as a community advocate, and a lover of history, she is thrilled to be living out her personal mission statement of "leaving a legacy of love and service to family and the community" through her current position as the Executive Director of the San Antonio African Community Archive and Museum.

Melissa Sledge is an Austin based actor and fitness professional, that is best known for her 50- pound weight loss success featured in Shape magazine. When she's not promoting healthy living principles, she is a student of the Carol Hickey Acting Studio Conservatory Program. Melissa is originally from Kansas and attended Arizona State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business and Interpersonal Communication. Melissa is a member of the Junior League of Austin, in addition to serving on the board of Wheatsville Co-Op. To learn more or work with Melissa, please visit www.MelissaSledge.com