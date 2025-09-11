Cara Mia Theatre Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With The Latinidades Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cara Mía Theatre will launch its 2025–2026 season with Dallas's largest international Latino theatre festival, the 6th Annual Latinidades Festival & Symposium, taking place September 27 – October 12, 2025, at the City of Dallas Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak Street).

The Latinidades Festival features six mainstage productions and various second-stage performances spanning theatre, dance, music, and poetry to highlight diverse Latin American voices. This year's lineup includes the legendary Chicano theatre of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (San Antonio), Venezuelan artists from Chicago, and a play written and directed by one of Latin America's most important writers, Arístides Vargas. Additional performances will showcase artists from Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Dallas's own creative community.

Returning this year is the 2nd Latinidades Arts Symposium: How Our Arts Will Thrive in Times of Change, held October 2–3. Designed to support both independent artists and arts organizations, the Symposium will explore how the arts can thrive during turbulent times, with emphasis on intergenerational connections, mentorship, and community building. Featured topics include trends in arts funding, AI and the arts, and collective dreaming toward new possibilities.

“How well we sustain our arts depends on the strength of our community,” said David Lozano, Executive Artistic Director of Cara Mía Theatre. “The Festival and Symposium give our community the chance to experience world-class theatre, dance, and music, while creating space for artists to connect locally, nationally, and internationally to innovate and sustain our work in this contemporary moment.”

The Festival begins with a free community celebration on Saturday, September 27 (6 p.m.–11 p.m.) featuring an open market, live music, and physical theatre performances in progress by Los Escultores del Aire (Barcelona, Spain) and Cara Mía Theatre, followed by DaVerse Lounge Bilingüe, a high-energy open mic experience of spoken word, live music, and dance-theatre. The evening is hosted by Will Richey and Alejandro Perez, joined by a live stage band, and welcomes audiences of all ages.

FEATURED PRODUCTIONS — LATINIDADES 2025

Water People Theater (Chicago) – The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon

October 2–5 | Latino Cultural Center Black Box Theatre

Inspired by real events, this acclaimed play tells the story of Paulina, a Mexican journalist who survives a brutal attack while seeking justice for femicide victims. A powerful exploration of memory, trauma, and resilience.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (San Antonio) – El Pachuco for Prez

October 3–4 | Latino Cultural Center Performance Hall

A hilarious and sharp political satire by Rodney Garza, following a zoot-suited lecturer as he dives into “American politricks” with flair and fire.

24th Street Theatre (Los Angeles) – La Razón Blindada

October 9–11 | Latino Cultural Center Black Box Theatre

Written by acclaimed playwright Arístides Vargas, this dark comedy follows two political prisoners who retell Don Quixote through absurdist and physical comedy, offering a poignant testament to resistance and imagination.

Cara Mía Theatre (Dallas), The Flame Foundation (Dallas), The New Orleans Original BuckShop (New Orleans) & Mulato Teatro (Mexico) – Yemayá Flamenco

October 11–12 | Latino Cultural Center Black Box Theatre

A world premiere dance-theatre experience directed by Michelle Gibson, Yemayá Flamenco is a transnational collaboration inspired by the Yoruba goddess Yemayá, tracing the African roots of Spanish, Latin American, and New Orleans dance, music, and song.

2ND ANNUAL LATINIDADES ARTS SYMPOSIUM

How Our Arts Will Thrive in Times of Change

October 2–3 | Latino Cultural Center

Thursday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. – Opening Celebration with keynotes by Teatro Dallas Co-founder Cora Cardona and Arts Mission Oak Cliff Executive Director Avery-Jai Andrews.

Friday, October 3 from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. – A full day of plenary and breakout sessions on mentorship and networking, funding trends in the arts, AI and the arts, and collective dreaming of new possibilities.