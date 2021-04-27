CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented by Magik Theatre in May

Magik Theatre will present the heart-warming story of Charlotte's Web from May 22 through July 3, at its downtown theatre at Hemisfair. Children of all ages will love this classic tale based on the book by E.B. White and adapted by Joseph Robinette. This treasured story explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship between a rambunctious and loveable farm pig named Wilbur and a kind-hearted spider, named Charlotte.

Wilbur (Rosa Gardner) may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable (Mariel Ardila). When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent to reside on a farm owned by Fern's uncle (Michael Salinas). Wilbur discovers his eventual fate, and it's up to a wise and kind-hearted spider named Charlotte (Molly Martinez-Collins) to hatch a plan to save him.

"We are looking forward to bringing live theatre to families in person this summer," said Anthony Runfola, artistic director of Magik Theatre. "As families start to venture out more, our priority is still with providing our youngest patrons a safe and friendly environment."

Throughout the run, Magik will have special events including an American Sign Language interpreted performance, a special day honoring educators who have worked so hard this year, and a performance dedicated to military and first responders featuring local comedian Cleto Rodriguez.

Special Performances:

Opening Day Celebration -- May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Opening day guests will be delighted to find a state fair-style outdoor celebration with games, food and fun beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Educator Appreciation Night -- May 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Educators are eligible for one free ticket to this performance with proof of school I.D. and will receive 1.5 hours of CPE credit for attending.

Educators can email the box office at info@magiktheatre.org.

Military and First Responder Appreciation, featuring local comedian Cleto Rodriguez -- May 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Active or retired members of the military and first responders with I.D. will get a much needed comic relief with a brief performance by local comedian Cleto Rodriguez at 1:45 p.m. Rodriguez's comedy show "Devil, Get the Heck Out of Here" is available on Amazon Prime.

Active or retired members of the military and first responders with I.D. pay $11.50 per ticket for their entire party.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance (ASL) -- May 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community's primary sign language interpreter, offers his services for this ASL-interpreted performance for patrons who are deaf or hard-of- hearing.

Charlotte's Web is directed by Magik Theatre artistic associate and SAISD teaching artist, Darcell Bios, who will make his directorial debut on Magik's mainstage. He is also set to direct the teen production of The Addams Family this summer. Charlotte's Web features Wilbur played by Rosa Gardner. Gardner recently played Snow White in last winter's production of Snow White.

Charlotte's Web cast of characters, include:

Wilbur - Rosa Gardner

Charlotte & Others - Molly Martinez-Collins

Fern, Goose, & Others - Mariel Ardila

Arable, Templeton, & Others - Venny Mortimer

Homer, Uncle, Avery, & Others - Michael Salinas

Narrator, Sheep, Report, & Others - Alaia Brown

Charlotte's Web is recommended for children ages 4 and up; however, all ages are welcome. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at magiktheatre.org/event/charlottesweb/. For those who want to book a group of eight or more, they can bring their own "bubble" party for a 10 percent discount. To book a group "bubble" party, please email the box office at info@magiktheatre.org or call or (210) 227-2751. Discounts are available for children, seniors, military, and educators at a savings of 25 percent off regular ticket prices.

The production is sponsored by Edaren Foundation. Media partners include: Air1 and Grande Communications.

About Magik Theatre's COVID-19 Protocols

The Magik Theatre will continue to limit attendance to 30 percent capacity as part of its COVID-19 prevention protocols to ensure the health and safety of its actors, staff, teachers, students and theatre patrons. This includes required face masks and practicing physical distancing. For details of Magik's COVID-19 protocol, please visit: https://www.magiktheatre.org/covid-19-updates/camp-protocols/.