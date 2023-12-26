Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

Audiences will be treated to an unforgettable performance featuring big bad hits of the 1940s, delivered with the signature flair that only the Texas Gypsies can provide.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Bi Photo 3 Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings Photo 4 The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings

Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

The Hill Country Community Theatre is set to sizzle as the Texas Gypsies, a six-piece band of unparalleled talent, make a triumphant return by popular demand.

On Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 14th at 2:00 pm, audiences will be treated to an unforgettable performance featuring big bad hits of the 1940s, delivered with the signature flair that only the Texas Gypsies can provide.

Comprising a stellar lineup of well-seasoned players, including Grammy winners and musicians who have shared the stage with today's top performers such as The Jacksons, Paul McCartney, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Texas Playboys, Wynton Marsalis, Tony Bennett, Barbara Mandrell, Blues Brothers, and many more, the Texas Gypsies are a musical force to be reckoned with.

Known for their versatile musicality, the Texas Gypsies boast a unique take on Classic Jazz and Swing, Gypsy Jazz (Django), Western Swing (Bob Wills), New Orleans sounds, Classic Rock, and Pop. The band's repertoire extends beyond covers, as they showcase their artistry with original compositions that add a contemporary twist to their timeless sound.

This "Retro-Electric" award-winning band has earned a reputation for delivering classy, unique, and fun performances suitable for any event. Their captivating stage presence and genre-spanning repertoire make them a favorite among audiences of all ages.

The evening will commence with a delightful pre-show experience featuring hors d'oeuvres and drinks, all included with the price of the ticket. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of the Texas Gypsies live at the Hill Country Community Theatre on Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 14th at 2:00 pm. Adult tickets are priced at $50, plus applicable fees.

For more information, please visit our website at Click Here or contact us at 830.798.8944.

Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.




RELATED STORIES - San Antonio

1
Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Bi Photo
Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s

The Hill Country Community Theatre is set to sizzle as the Texas Gypsies, a six-piece band of unparalleled talent, make a triumphant return by popular demand.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings Photo
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings

Learn about the latest promotions and job openings at the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures. Discover how you can be a part of this thriving organization dedicated to promoting Latino arts and culture. Don't miss out on exciting career opportunities in the arts industry.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF L Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO, Wonder Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940sBack by Popular Demand: The Texas Gypsies Return to Hill Country Community Theatre with Big Bad Hits of the 1940s
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job OpeningsThe National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings
NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace FoundationNALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation
Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San AntonioMichigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS
Pretty Woman - The Musical in San Antonio Pretty Woman - The Musical
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/31-2/01)Tracker VIDEOS
My Fair Lady (National tour) in San Antonio My Fair Lady (National tour)
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/21)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (4/05-4/07)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (3/08-3/10)
Fade in San Antonio Fade
UIW Theatre (2/23-3/02)
Chicago - Teen Edition in San Antonio Chicago - Teen Edition
MadMav Theatre (2/01-2/03)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (3/15-3/16)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in San Antonio The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (4/05-4/07)
A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry in San Antonio A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio (2/08-2/25)
The Boys in the Band in San Antonio The Boys in the Band
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio (6/06-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You